Northwoods League Announces All-Star Home Run Challenge Participants

Rochester, Minn. -- The Northwoods League has announced the participants for the 2021 Northwoods League Home Run Challenge which will take place the day before the Northwoods League All-Star game on Monday, July 19 at ISG Field in Mankato, Minnesota.

Nine participants from both the Great Plains and the Great Lakes have been chosen for the event which will feature a nine-inning competition between the two divisions.

Home Run Challenge Participants

Great Lakes Great Plains

Alex Iadisernia Madison Mallards Jaxon Rosencranz Bismarck Larks

Chris Monroe Traverse City Pit Spitters Mac Horvath Rochester Honkers

Kevin Kilpatrick Wisconsin Woodchucks Matt Higgins Mankato MoonDogs

Kirk Liebert Kenosha Kingfish Connor Burns Eau Claire Express

Phil Matulia Rockford Rivets Chase Davis La Crosse Loggers

Griffin Doersching Lakeshore Chinooks Ronald Sweeny La Crosse Loggers

Cam Redding Kenosha Kingfish Caleb Ricketts St. Cloud Rox

Max Wagner Green Bay Booyah Cameron Repetti Waterloo Bucks

Jackson Loftin Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Cole Andavolgyi Mankato MoonDogs The format for the Home Run Challenge is below:

1. There will be 9 innings with each player having one half inning.

2. Away team (Great Lakes) player bats first in the top of the inning, and home team player next (Great Plains) in the bottom half of the inning.

3. Each player will receive 2 minutes, 30 seconds to hit as many home runs as they can during their turn.

4. Each player will be allowed one timeout that they can take at any time during their 2:30, should they choose. Timeouts will be thirty seconds in length.

5. Should any contestant hit back-to-back home runs, they will be granted an additional :30 of time that will be added on after their original 2 minutes has completed and they take a :30 break. No timeouts will be granted during the bonus time session.

6. The Team that hits the most Home Runs will be declared the NWL HR Challenge Team Champions.

7. The Individual who hits the most home runs will be declared the NWL HR Challenge Individual Champion and receive a trophy from the Mankato MoonDogs.

The 2021 All-Star Game will take place in Mankato, MN, at ISG Field, home of the Mankato MoonDogs.

Monday, July 19

All-Star Game Fan Fest and Home Run Challenge

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. to the public. Includes live music, inflatables, All-Star collectibles, and autograph opportunities. Home Run Challenge will start at 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20

All-Star Luncheon Banquet

11:00 am - 1:00 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center. Keynote speaker is Minnesota Twins great Tony Oliva.

2021 Northwoods League All-Star Game

Gates open at ISG Field at 5:30 p.m. First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

For tickets to the game or the banquet, contact the Mankato MoonDogs at (507) 625-7047.

