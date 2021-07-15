Mallards Sign WWE Legend "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan to Become Newest Member of Coaching Staff

Madison, WIS.- The Madison Mallards have signed WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan to a coaching contract for the night of Thursday, July 29th. The WWE Legend will knock down duties as the team's first base coach for the first three innings of that night's contest.

After he bodyslams his newest professional endeavor, Hacksaw will head into the stands to sign autographs. Fans can pre-purchase a ticket package that includes a 2x4, a headshot, an autograph and an opportunity to meet Hacksaw himself! This package will be available for both 200's Level grandstand seats or as an add on to a Great Dane Duck Blind ticket, presented by Endres Manufacturing. Terrace seat packages will be $25, Great Dane Duck Blind Soda will be $35, and Great Dane Duck Blind Beer will be $46.

Fans who already purchased tickets have the option to purchase a 2x4 and autograph session at the game for $15.

The night is also Bark in the Park night, so leash-friendly dogs are welcome in the stadium and there will be a Colt the Bat Dog Bobblehead giveaway at the front gate.

Tickets for Thursday, July 29th are available at mallardsbaseball.com.

https://youtu.be/GYqNqIbRU-Q

