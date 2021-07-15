Mallards Head to Green Bay for Two-Game Set with Booyah

Following a split in a doubleheader yesterday against Lakeshore, the Madison Mallards (6-3) travel to Green Bay for a two-game set with the Booyah (5-4).

The Mallards won game one yesterday 4-0 in five innings as the game was called due to lightning and rain. Kyle Subers (Lafayette) had his best performance of the season on the mound, pitching five innings allowing only one hit and striking out eight. His win earned him Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night.

In game two, the Mallards went up in the game 4-2 thanks to back-to-back home runs from Cam Frederick (Nebraska Omaha) and Cam Cratic (Missouri State). However, the Chinooks scored nine more runs to go up 11-5 and eventually won 11-6 in six complete innings as that game was also called due to rain and lightning.

Tonight the Mallards will send Ryan O'Hara (Illinois) to the mound. O'Hara will be making his third start on the season as he's won both of his previous two starts against the Woodchucks and Growlers. He's got a 1.42 ERA in 19 total innings pitched this season.

On the mound for the Booyah is Logan Lee (Northwood). Lee has made six starts this season with a 3-1 record and a 4.10 ERA in 37.1 innings pitched.

Tonight's game is the first of a four-game road trip for the Mallards. They'll play two in Green Bay and then head to Lakeshore for two prior to the all-star break.

First pitch for both tonight and Friday night's games in Green Bay is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The probable starting pitcher for the Mallards on Friday night is Ryan Cabarcas (Florida), with the Booyah probable being Even Estridge (Clemson).

