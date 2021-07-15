Express Swept by Stingers
July 15, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release
In a contest full of action, and our highest scoring affair of the season, The Express lost at Carson Park 15-11 to the Stingers. A game packed full of offensive firepower got the bats swinging for both teams from start to finish. Unfortunately, however, we didn't come out on top this time.
Through the course of the game, 5 different pitchers saw the bump for the Express. A combined 12 walks hurt the team the most as we additionally only struck out 8. This performance put pressure on the offense to perform, and even if not getting the win, they came through for 11 runs on 11 hits.
The largest performances came from Illinois-Chicago's Ryan Lin-Peistrup, Stanford's Carter Graham, and Texas A&M's Robert Hogan. Combined, the three tallied 8 hits, 5 runs, and 5 RBI's.
The performance put on showed the team's endurance throughout, which will be needed for the remainder of the season in a push for the playoffs.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2021
- Rivets Comeback Falls a Run Short in Afternoon Pitchers' Duel - Rockford Rivets
- Express Swept by Stingers - Eau Claire Express
- Mallards Head to Green Bay for Two-Game Set with Booyah - Madison Mallards
- Traverse City Becomes the Bombers, Hitting Two Homers in Win - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Booyah Look to Bounce Back - Green Bay Booyah
- Bombers Shutout Despite Jones' Six Inning Outing - Battle Creek Bombers
- Max Wagner to Swing for the Fences - Green Bay Booyah
- Three Former Bombers Selected in 2021 MLB Draft - Battle Creek Bombers
- Northwoods League Announces All-Star Home Run Challenge Participants - Northwoods
- Walks and a Long Bullpen Day Spoil Nightcap of Doubleheader - Duluth Huskies
- Thompson Deals, Rivets Roll Kalamazoo - Rockford Rivets
- Pender Shocks Rox, MoonDogs Salvage Split of Doubleheader - Mankato MoonDogs
- Chinooks Cruise to 11-4 Win After Game 1 Loss - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Bombers Lose by Largest Margin of the Season - Battle Creek Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Eau Claire Express Stories
- Express Swept by Stingers
- Express Lose Close One
- Express Split Series
- Express secure first win after 4 days off
- Express Lose to Rox in a Close Battle