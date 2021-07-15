Express Swept by Stingers

July 15, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







In a contest full of action, and our highest scoring affair of the season, The Express lost at Carson Park 15-11 to the Stingers. A game packed full of offensive firepower got the bats swinging for both teams from start to finish. Unfortunately, however, we didn't come out on top this time.

Through the course of the game, 5 different pitchers saw the bump for the Express. A combined 12 walks hurt the team the most as we additionally only struck out 8. This performance put pressure on the offense to perform, and even if not getting the win, they came through for 11 runs on 11 hits.

The largest performances came from Illinois-Chicago's Ryan Lin-Peistrup, Stanford's Carter Graham, and Texas A&M's Robert Hogan. Combined, the three tallied 8 hits, 5 runs, and 5 RBI's.

The performance put on showed the team's endurance throughout, which will be needed for the remainder of the season in a push for the playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.