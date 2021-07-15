Max Wagner to Swing for the Fences

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Green Bay Booyah third baseman Max Wagner (Clemson) has been selected to participate in the All-Star Home Run Challenge during All-Star Week in Mankato.

Nine players from both the Great Plains Division and Great Lakes have been chosen for the event which will feature a nine-inning competition between the two divisions. Wagner will represent the Booyah and the Great Lakes.

The format for the Home Run Challenge is below:

1. There will be nine innings with each player having one half inning.

2. Away team (Great Lakes) player bats first in the top of the inning, and home team player next (Great Plains) in the bottom half of the inning.

3. Each player will receive 2 minutes, 30 seconds to hit as many home runs as they can during their turn.

4. Each player will be allowed one timeout that they can take at any time during their 2:30, should they choose. Timeouts will be thirty seconds in length.

5. Should any contestant hit back-to-back home runs, they will be granted an additional :30 of time that will be added on after their original 2 minutes has completed and they take a :30 break. No timeouts will be granted during the bonus time session.

6. The Team that hits the most Home Runs will be declared NWL HR Challenge Team Champions.

7. The Individual who hits the most home runs will be declared the NWL HR Challenge Individual Champion and receive a trophy from the Mankato Moondogs.

Gates to ISG Field in Mankato will open at 5:00 pm to the public. Includes live music, inflatables, All-Star collectables, and autograph opportunities. The Home Run Challenge will start at 7:00 pm.

