Traverse City Becomes the Bombers, Hitting Two Homers in Win

Traverse City, MI - The Pit Spitters won their fourth consecutive game in a 6-1 victory over the Battle Creek Bombers in game one of the Thursday doubleheader.

After scoring 53 runs during the winning streak, Traverse City only had two runs going into the ninth. Both runs were knocked in by Jake Arnold on a two-out single in the second.

Battle Creek scored one unearned run in the seventh, but that's all they could muster against the Traverse City pitching.

In the bottom of the eighth, Chris Monroe launched his fourth home run of the year off the left field foul pole. Not to be bested, Adam Proctor sent his fourth home run of the year over the right field wall. It's the second time this season Proctor has gone deep in back-to-back starts, also hitting a grand slam Tuesday in Rockford. The homers are the first two hit by a Pit Spitter at Turtle Creek Stadium.

All four Traverse City All-Stars made an appearance in the win. Monroe went 2-4 with the two-run homer. Jeremy Neff (3-2, 2.41) got the win going 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and no earned runs. John Beuckelaere (1-2, 0.00) pitched two scoreless and Evan Gates (0-2, 2.25) pitched a perfect ninth, striking out a pair.

Game two of the doubleheader will be played at 7:05 ET tonight. Cam Schuelke (1-0, 1.19) will make his first start of the season. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

