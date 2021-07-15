Three Former Bombers Selected in 2021 MLB Draft

BATTLE CREEK, M.I.- 100 Northwoods League products were selected in the 2021 MLB draft and of the 100, three former Bombers had their name called.

Luke Murphy(RHP) Los Angeles Angels

Luke Murphy was selected in the fourth round(110th overall) by the Los Angeles Angels. Murphy spent time with the Bombers in 2020 pitching in 12 games. He logged 14.1 innings with 19 strikeouts pitching to a 1.88 ERA. Murphy played his collegiate baseball at Vanderbilt University were he collected nine saves over two seasons in 31 games for Vanderbilt, striking out 65 over 43.1 innings. Murphy, like current Bomber Javier Vaz, was one win away from winning a College World Series last month and looks to take the experience from Omaha to the pros.

Riley Tirotta(3B) Toronto Blue Jays

Riley Tirotta was selected in the 12th round(362nd overall) by the Toronto Blue Jays. Tirotta played 48 games for the Bombers in 2018 hitting .253 with 14 RBI. He played all four years of college baseball at Dayton. IN was this past spring were Tirotta took his game to the next level belting an Atlantic-10 conference-high 16 home runs while hitting a career-high .337. The South Bend, IN native went out with a bang this spring hitting .500 with three home runs in his final five collegiate games as he looks to take the momentum of his senior year to the professional level.

Drake Osborn(C) New York Mets

Drake Osborn is headed to the big apple as the New York Mets selected him in the 19th round(562nd overall). Osborn played for the Bombers in 2018 playing 54 games throwing out nine runners. Osborn started his college career at Texas A&M Corpus Christi but transfer to Louisiana-Lafayette for his senior year. Osborn broke out as a Ragin' Cajun, hitting a career best .337 in 51 games.

