Rox Dominate from Start to Finish, Blow out Loggers

St. Cloud, MN - On Monday, St. Cloud (30-9) scored its most runs of the season and tossed its eighth shutout in a 15-0 victory over La Crosse (16-27).

The Rox are the first team in the Northwoods League to 30 wins this season and are the last team remaining with single-digit losses. This is St. Cloud's ninth win in ten games and paired with Mankato's lost to Duluth, puts the Rox two-and-a-half games ahead for the best record in the league. For the full Northwoods League standings, click here.

Cody Kelly (Minnesota) had his best game of the season, helping the Rox pull out to their early lead. Kelly had three hits including an RBI triple and drove in three runs overall. This was Kelly's second straight game with three hits after a three-for-five game on Sunday.

Already in control in the eighth inning, Brice Matthews (Nebraska) launched his first home run of the season over the left field fence to stretch the Rox lead to 13-0. St. Cloud would add two more before the frame ended.

The pitching staff recorded its league-leading eighth shutout and second in the past three games. Noah Myhre (Minot State) got his first start of the season and went five scoreless innings. Bryce Hackett (Tarleton State) and Max Rippl (Kent State) each tossed two frames out of the bullpen, allowing just one hit and one walk combined.

St. Cloud will look to finish off the sweep of the Loggers and extend the winning streak to five games, which would be the Rox' fourth five-game winning streak of the year. First pitch from Joe Faber Field is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

