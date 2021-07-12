Fans Get First Beer Free Wednesday Night After Pete Alonso Wins Homerun Derby
July 12, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release
After Pete Alonso's 35 home run performance in the first round of the Home Run Derby and 74 home run performance overall en route to victory, every fan in attendance 21 and over will receive a voucher for a free 16 oz beer upon entry.
Alonso, a 2014 Mallards alumni, is the back-to-back Home Run Derby champion, 2019 N.L Rookie of the Year, and set the rookie home run record in 2019 with 53 home runs.
In addition to the free beer, it's Pete Alonso bobblehead night presented by Pepsi and WKOW! One bobblehead will be given out per ticket and go on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
Both of these promotions are only available for the 6:35 P.M. game on Wednesday, July 14th, Game 2 of the Day/Night doubleheader versus the Lakeshore Chinooks.
