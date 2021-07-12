Rafters Earn Seventh Season Victory over Mallards to Finish Home Stand

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (22-21) knocked in three runs in the first inning and held on for a 4-3 victory over the Madison Mallards (20-20), winning the second of three games played at historic Witter Field.

The Rafters got two singles to begin the first from Sterling Hayes (Creighton) and McKinley Erves (LaGrange). Marco Castillo (Claremont McKenna) drove in Hayes with a single up the middle, and Jacob Hinderleider (Davidson) drove home Erves and Castillo with a base hit down the first baseline.

Wisconsin Rapids matched their run total from yesterday in the first inning today.

"We need to continue to stick with our approach," said Hayes. "Mine is trying to get a pitch to hit early in the count."

Madison responded in the second with an RBI single and in the fourth tacked on another with a walk, stolen base, and then dash home by Zach Strobakken, who took advantage of a mishandled throw at third.

Rafters' starter Nathan Hemmerling (Lakeland) completed the fourth inning with his third strikeout, he allowed only one earned run off four hits.

Cole Eigenhuis (Sacramento City) began the fifth and stranded four Mallards on base through 3.1 innings, gaining his second win of the year.

Zach Bennett (Central Florida) captured the final five outs, his second save, even after allowing runners on the corners with no outs in the ninth.

The Rafters play the second of a home and home tomorrow July 13th at Warner Park. First pitch is at 6:35 PM. Probable pitchers are Jack Gonzales (Dixie State, 5.82 ERA) and Eliot Turnquist (UW-Milwaukee, 7.71 ERA). Catch the coverage on WFHR AM 1320.

