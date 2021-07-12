Booyah Hand Dock Spiders Loss

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Monday night at Capital Credit Union Park, 4-2.

The Booyah scored one in the first inning after Dayson Croes' (Quincy) RBI groundout to first base that scored Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi). The Booyah added another in the third when Dalton Pearson's (Georgia State) RBI single down the left field line scored Ryan.

In the fourth, with two away, Nathan Blasick (West Virginia) worked a walk, which was followed by an Elias Flowers (Jacksonville) walk. Nadir Lewis (Princeton) then hit a double to left field that scored Blasick to give Green Bay a 3-0 lead.

But the Dock Spiders stayed in the game by scoring one in the sixth on an RBI by Mcgwire Holbrook and another in the eight on a sacrifice fly by Holbrook to make it 3-2.

The Booyah picked up an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when Blasick hit a double, narrowly missing a home run, high off the videoboard in right field. He came in when Flowers hit a single up the middle that was knocked down by second baseman Chandler Simpson and trickled away. Blasick took advantage of that and scored from second.

Mykel Page (Southern) pitched 5.1 shutout innings. He allowed six hits, while walking one and striking out two. Mason Coon (Illinois-Springfield) picked up the save, his first of the season.

With the win, the Booyah have won back-to-back games to improve to 5-2 and hand the Dock Spiders their first loss of the second half.

The two teams will meet up tomorrow at Herr-Baker Field for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

The Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park on Thursday, July 15 for a game against the Madison Mallards. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. Fans in attendance will receive a Vintage Booyah Player bobblehead, presented by Auto Select. It will also be Thirsty Thursdays with Bud Light and 101 WIXX. Half price taps through the end of the fifth inning. Fans can also purchase a $25 Bud Light Party Patio ticket. This includes all-you-can-eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, baked beans, potato chips and cookies 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the fifth inning. This also includes all-you-can-drink domestic and craft drafts 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the 8th inning, along with complimentary Pepsi products.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

