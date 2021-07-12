Losing Streak Ends with Shutout Victory over Rockford

Traverse City, MI - The Pit Spitters ended their four-game losing streak with an 8-0 win over the Rockford Rivets on Monday.

This is the third shutout win for Traverse City this season, following a 3-0 win over Battle Creek on June 18 and the no-hitter over Wisconsin Rapids on July 7.

Miles Simington tripled home a pair in the first to start the scoring. It was the third game in a row the Pit Spitters would score first. But unlike the last two, they would score again.

Chris Monroe doubled home Mario Camilletti in the third, moving him into a tie for fourth place in the Northwoods League in RBI's (32). Christian Faust added an RBI single in the fifth to make it 4-0.

Jacob Marcus (2-3, 1.76) allowed just three hits through five innings. To qualify for the win, he had to convince manager Josh Rebandt to leave him in the game with two outs in the fifth. His plead worked and he went on to retire the next batter.

Tito Flores singled home two more runs in the sixth and another in the eighth. It's back-to-back games for Flores with multiple hits. His three RBI's were matched by Simington in the inning, putting the score at 8-0. Flores finished 2-3 with two walks and Simington finished 2-5.

The bullpen finished the last four innings. Max Bergmann threw a scoreless sixth and seventh. Joe Horozco struck out three in the eighth and Daniel Carter struck out two more in the ninth to preserve the shutout win.

Camilletti went 2-5 with a walk and three runs scored. His on-base streak is now at 24 games.

Up Next

The two-game series concludes tomorrow at 7:05 ET/6:05 CT. Wyatt Rush (4-1, 2.92) is the expected starter. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

