Mallards Take Four-Game Win Streak into Wisconsin Rapids

July 12, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







Following a sweep of the entire Michigan road trip in Kalamazoo and Traverse City, the Madison Mallards (4-1) are returning to the state of Wisconsin to play the Rafters in Wisconsin Rapids (2-4).

The Mallards are on a season-high four game winning streak after winning both games in the series with the Growlers and Pit Spitters. The Ducks won both games in Traverse City by a 2-1 final, with all-star closer Theo Denlinger (Bradley) picking up saves in both of those games.

The Rafters are coming into this series off a split with the Green Bay Booyah. Yesterday they lost 4-3 and they now sit at 2-4 on the second half.

On the mound tonight for the Mallards will be Jake Baldino (Kent State). Baldino has made four starts on the season as he owns a 1-1 record with a 5.06 ERA.

Starting for the Rafters will be Nathan Hemmerling (Lakeland University). The right-hander has made two starts and four appearances this season, owning a 1.65 ERA in 16.1 innings pitched.

The Rafters are 6-2 in the season series with the Mallards with all of those matchups coming in the first half. These teams will match up four more times this season with both of the series being home-and-home.

Tonight's first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and then these teams will both head to Madison tomorrow night for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch at the Duck Pond at Warner Park.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.