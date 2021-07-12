Woodchucks Collect Win in Game 1 of Doubleheader

WAUSAU, WI - Quality starting pitching and a productive second inning at the plate gave the Wisconsin Woodchucks a 4-0 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks in Game 1 of Monday night's doubleheader.

The Chucks move to 24-17 overall in 2021, and 3-3 in the second half of the Northwoods League season.

The Woodchucks' four-run second inning was decisive. Bash Randle's RBI double scored Gino Groover and Colton Vincent, before Randle scored a plate appearance later on a fielding error. Kevin Kilpatrick's RBI single then drove home Tyler Kehoe, the final of a quartet of runs that all came with two outs.

The Chucks outhit Lakeshore 11-4 in Game 1 Monday evening.

The matchup was moved to July 12 after thunderstorms washed out a previously scheduled July 5 contest between the sides.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Thomas Kane pitched five scoreless frames. He struck out nine and escaped a two-on, no-out jam in the third inning by delivering nine consecutive pitches for strikes.

Geo Camfield fired a pair of scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Randle went 1-3 with a run and two RBI.

Kehoe was 2-3 with an RBI and a run.

Groover and Vincent were both 2-3 with a run.

Next Up

Game 2 of the doubleheader between the Woodchucks and Chinooks will commence at approximately 7:30 p.m. Like the first game, it will be a seven-inning contest.

