Woodchucks Sweep Doubleheader over Lakeshore

WAUSAU, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks picked up a 3-2 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks Monday night, a doubleheader sweep-clinching win at Athletic Park over the Metro Milwaukee club.

The Chucks improve to 25-17 overall and 4-3 in the second half of 2021. The win over Lakeshore is Wisconsin's third straight and fourth in five games.

The decisive run came in the bottom of the fifth, when Bash Randle took advantage of a throwing error while trying to steal third base to come home and give the Chucks a lead that stood in the seven-inning game.

The Woodchucks kept the game tied in the fifth with a close highlight play at the plate. Catcher Louie Albrecht picked up the baseball and finished the tag out after pitcher Tyler Murrah dropped the ball attempting to apply the out on a short grounder.

Lakeshore had a pair of runs in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. Kevin Kilpatrick answered in the bottom of the third with a two-run double, scoring Bash Randle and Tyler Kehoe.

The Woodchucks won 4-0 in Monday evening's first game in a matchup rescheduled from July 5 due to thunderstorms.

Top Performers

Murrah struck out 10 batters and walked just one while allowing just two runs (one earned) in five innings. He was the winning pitcher Monday.

Shane Telfer earned the save, pitching a shutout sixth and seventh innings with three strikeouts.

Randle was 1-1 with a walk and two runs.

Kilpatrick was 1-3 with a double and two RBI.

Schaffer was 1-2.

Next Up

The Woodchucks and Chinooks are back in action to conclude the series Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. It will be White Claw Wednesday at Athletic Park, where the first 250 fans to purchase a White Claw from our concession stands get a White Claw Koozie courtesy of Lee Beverage!

