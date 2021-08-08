Rox Can't Complete Comeback, Finish Road Trip with Winning Record

August 8, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release









Andrew Pinckney receives congratulations from his St. Cloud Rox teammates

(St. Cloud Rox) Andrew Pinckney receives congratulations from his St. Cloud Rox teammates(St. Cloud Rox)

Duluth, MN - With the tying run on third in the ninth inning, St. Cloud (46-16) couldn't even things up and finish off the comeback in an 8-7 loss to Duluth (26-36).

St. Cloud closes its seven-game road trip with a 4-3 record. The Rox are still in control of their own destiny to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. St. Cloud just needs two more wins to lock up the second half in the Great Plains West. For the full Northwoods League standings, click here.

At the plate, Brice Matthews (Nebraska) stayed hot at the plate after his big day in the opener. Matthews drove in three of the Rox' first four runs of the day with two doubles off of the right-field wall.

Caleb Ricketts (San Diego) added two hits as well, including a double in St. Cloud's three-run fourth inning. Ricketts also had a huge day behind the plate defensively. He threw out three runners trying to steal bases on the day.

The Rox were battling from behind for most of the day on Sunday, trailing by three at two separate points. Heading into the eighth down one, Andrew Pinckney (Alabama) tied the game with an RBI double to left field.

Nick Penick (St. John's University) had another solid appearance on the mound out of the bullpen. Penick posted three straight scoreless innings to keep the Rox in it heading into the late frames.

The Rox are back in St. Cloud for the first time in over a week on Monday night to start a series with the Rochester Honkers. First pitch from Joe Faber Field is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.