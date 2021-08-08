Bombers No-Hit in 7-0 Loss

August 8, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, W.I. - The Bombers fell victim to a combined no-hitter by the Rafters in Sunday's 7-0 loss.

The combined no-hitter was the third no-hitter in the Northwoods League this season and first in Rafters franchise history. It was also the sixth combined no-hitter in league history.

Nathan Hemmerling pitched with ease against the Bombers going five scoreless, hitless innings striking out eight on just 55 pitches. Hemmerling faced the minimum through five. The only base runner he let reach base was when Trevor Patterson reached on an error but was quickly erased on a double play. Brayden Bonner followed with two perfect innings recording a six out save and complete the no-hitter.

The Bombers went with a bullpen game starting with Micah Gibson who through two scoreless. He was followed by Nolan Lamere, Zach Dehn, and TJ McCormick.

The big inning for the Rafters was in the sixth off Dehn. The Rafters scored four runs as they sent nine batters to the plate. Addie Burrow had the big blast in the inning with a three-run home run in the sixth which made it 6-0. A sacrifice fly by Marco Castillo that scored Lance Gardiner made it 7-0.

Dehn could not record an out in the sixth after completing the fifth. He gave up four total runs on three hits and two walks.

The Rafters scored their first three runs in the fourth off Lamere. Jake Schultz hit an RBI triple to center field which scored Weston Eberly from first. Schultz then scored on a double steal when a throw down to second, trying to nab Lance Gardiner which allowed Schultz to come home. Gardiner would score the third run of the inning when McKinley Erves flew one out to center field but Cristian Tejada slipped and couldn't make a play.

Eberly led the Rafters on offense going 3-3. Burrow had the other multi-hit game for the Rafters going 2-3.

The Rafters take the season series against the Bombers shutting out Battle Creek in all three of their wins. Battle Creek has not recorded a hit in the last 12 innings. The Bombers have now dropped five in a row as they finish their seven-game road trip 2-5.

The Bombers will return to C.O. Brown Stadium where the Bombers will complete their season with a six-game homestand, starting with a two-game set with the Growlers starting tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.