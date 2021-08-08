Loggers Roll over Mud Puppies in 2-0 Win
August 8, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
LA CROSSE, Wis - Last night, the Loggers took care of business against the Minnesota Mud Puppies. The 2-0 win was a quick one, clocking in at 2 hours and 30 minutes (2nd quickest of the year). The efficiency came from strong starts by both starters and flawless fielding for both teams.
This game didn't have much action as only 2 runs crossed the plate. The first came in the 4th with a Kyle Casper (Arizona) double, scoring Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota) from 1st. The second run of the night came off of a scary line-drive hit back at the pitcher from Julian Brock (Louisiana - Lafayette); thankfully, the pitcher was alright, and the Logs added one more. The score stayed there for the rest of the game, with so significant action after that.
Connor Markl (Grand Canyon) made his 4th start of the year and dealt. He pitched 6.2 scoreless frames, striking out 8 in that span. His dominance earned him the win. Jared Freilich (Penn State) showed why he is the Loggers' all-time leader in saves by adding another. Reed Butz received the loss for the Mud Puppies.
Loggers bats were kept relatively quiet, but there were a couple of stand-out performers last night. Kyle Casper went 2-4 with a double and an RBI, and Julian Brock went 2-4 with an RBI.
With a Duluth Huskies loss last night, the Loggers are now tied with the Huskies in overall record. Sadly, Duluth has the advantage head-to-head against the Loggers, so if the season were to end right now, the Huskies would advance. What this means though, is that the Loggers now need to continue to win if they want to make the NWL Postseason.
The Loggers will look to sweep the Mud Puppies tonight at Copeland Park.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2021
- Loggers Roll over Mud Puppies in 2-0 Win - La Crosse Loggers
- MoonDogs Clinch Ninth Playoff Berth with Win at Willmar - Mankato MoonDogs
- Woodchucks Slip Late in Rainy Madison - Wisconsin Woodchucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent La Crosse Loggers Stories
- Loggers Roll over Mud Puppies in 2-0 Win
- Loggers Have League-High 7 Selected to MLDS
- La Crosse Unable to Hold on to Early Lead, Swept by Rochester in 12-10 Loss
- Bats Go Silent After Hot Start, Loggers Fall 6-2
- Loggers Head into All-Star Break in 3rd Place After Loss