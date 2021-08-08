Loggers Roll over Mud Puppies in 2-0 Win

LA CROSSE, Wis - Last night, the Loggers took care of business against the Minnesota Mud Puppies. The 2-0 win was a quick one, clocking in at 2 hours and 30 minutes (2nd quickest of the year). The efficiency came from strong starts by both starters and flawless fielding for both teams.

This game didn't have much action as only 2 runs crossed the plate. The first came in the 4th with a Kyle Casper (Arizona) double, scoring Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota) from 1st. The second run of the night came off of a scary line-drive hit back at the pitcher from Julian Brock (Louisiana - Lafayette); thankfully, the pitcher was alright, and the Logs added one more. The score stayed there for the rest of the game, with so significant action after that.

Connor Markl (Grand Canyon) made his 4th start of the year and dealt. He pitched 6.2 scoreless frames, striking out 8 in that span. His dominance earned him the win. Jared Freilich (Penn State) showed why he is the Loggers' all-time leader in saves by adding another. Reed Butz received the loss for the Mud Puppies.

Loggers bats were kept relatively quiet, but there were a couple of stand-out performers last night. Kyle Casper went 2-4 with a double and an RBI, and Julian Brock went 2-4 with an RBI.

With a Duluth Huskies loss last night, the Loggers are now tied with the Huskies in overall record. Sadly, Duluth has the advantage head-to-head against the Loggers, so if the season were to end right now, the Huskies would advance. What this means though, is that the Loggers now need to continue to win if they want to make the NWL Postseason.

The Loggers will look to sweep the Mud Puppies tonight at Copeland Park.

