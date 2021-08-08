Huskies Get a Massive Win

Duluth, Minn. - With the season coming to end and a tight race for the second playoff spot in the balance, Duluth needed a win. Manager Marcus Pointer turned to his ace Will McEntire, who came into this game with a 5-0 record this season. McEntire was marvelous, throwing 113 pitches on the afternoon. His final line was 6.2 innings pitched giving up four runs and striking out seven. None more important though, than the last batter he faced with the bases loaded and only one out. McEntire struck out Otto Kemp looking for a big out number two.

The Huskies offensive was impressive early on in the ball game, hanging four on the Rox in the second inning. With the bases loaded and nobody down, Calyn Halvorson, the birthday boy, came up and continued his dominance of late singling into center and scoring the tying run. Jake Brill then came up and an error by Rox shortstop Brice Matthews saw the Huskies take the lead. When the dust settled the Huskies were leading 4-1.

In the fourth, the Rox answered with three runs to tie the game up at four. However, the Huskies answered right back when it was their turn with a three-run double by Bryan Broecker, giving them the lead right back 7-4.

The Rox continued to chip away at the lead and were able to tie the ball game up in the eighth off the Huskies bullpen getting a double down the left field line by Andrew Pinckney.

With the way this game was going there was a feeling the Huskies were not done quite yet. In the bottom of the eighth the Huskies responded right back with Brill singling and Broecker doubling once again. The Huskies were in business with one down and two on. Michael Brooks came to the plate and did his job getting a sac fly and an RBI as Brill scored to give the Huskies a lead 8-7.

In the top of the ninth, Michael Sarhatt got the ball for his first save of the season. Sarhatt shut the door and the Huskies got an all-important win with six games left.

The Huskies improve to 14-14 in the second half and the Rox fall to 22-8. The Huskies will be back in action tomorrow at 6:35pm in Duluth, Minnesota for a brand-new series against Willmar.

