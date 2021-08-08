Booyah Split Doubleheader with Dock Spiders

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders split a pair of games on Sunday at Capital Credit Union Park.

In game one, Green Bay was behind early as they were down 4-0 before they took a swing. In the bottom of the first frame, Nadir Lewis (Princeton) hit a solo home run over the wall in right field to cut their deficit to three. The home run was Lewis' seventh of the season, tying him for the most on the team with Tristin Garcia (Western Kentucky).

The Dock Spiders added another two in the third inning, but Green Bay responded with one more when Brett Blair (Stanford) hit a sacrifice fly that scored Lewis.

But that was all the offense Green Bay showed in game one. They fell, 7-2.

In the second game, the Booyah were the away team as it was the make-up game from Saturday's rained out game at Herr-Baker Field.

Trailing 1-0 after four innings, Green Bay was able to get on the board in the fifth frame. After Marcus Hornacek (Viterbo University) singled to start the inning, the next two men were set down on strikes. Then, Lewis hit a triple to the deepest part of Capital Credit Union Park. On the ensuing at-bat, Garcia hit a flair to left field that plated Lewis to give Green Bay the lead.

However, the Dock Spiders were able to even things in the bottom of the fifth inning.

In the seventh inning, with two men gone, Blair muscled a home run the other way to give Green Bay a 3-2 lead. It was Blair's first home run as a member of the Booyah.

Will Semb (Minnesota) was able to strand the tying run at second and the winning run at first in the bottom of the seventh to clinch a Booyah win.

The Booyah will be back on the road tomorrow as they are scheduled for a doubleheader in Madison against the Mallards. Game one will start at 5:05 om with game two starting 30 minutes after the end of game one.

