Kingfish Salvage Split with Kalamazoo

August 8, 2021







Kalamazoo, Mich - The Kenosha Kingfish (18-14) defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers (10-20) 10-5 at Homer Stryker Field on Sunday, August 8th.

Looking to build off of their strong offensive performance from the day before, Chase Gibson (William Woods) reached on an error to score Matt Korman (Wisconsin-Whitewater) to take a 1-0 lead. Later in the frame, Kenosha added two more on a Mikey-Madej (North Carolina-Chapel Hill) single to score Gibson and Angelo Cantelo (Lewis University) and increase the lead to 3-0.

After adding a run in the third, Kenosha kept the offense alive in the fourth putting up five runs which started with a Josh Leslie (McNeese State) single to score Madej. The next batter, Cam Collier (South Florida) grounded out to score McKay Barney (Washington). The line kept moving on a Luke Stephenson (Elon) walk to increase the lead to 6-0. The Kingfish added two more to go up 9-0 after the fourth.

Kalamazoo added two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh including back to back home runs from Don Goodes (Northwestern Ohio) and Nolan McCarthy (Kentucky) to cut the deficit down to 10-5. However, the scoring stopped there and Kenosha took the season series finale.

On the mound, Kingfish starter Dominic Hann (Michigan State) picked up the win. He threw six innings conceding two unearned runs. Alex Saunders (Wisconsin-Parkside) came on in relief allowing three runs in one inning pitched. Matt Zahora (Illinois-Chicago) threw a shutout in the eighth and ninth.

Kenosha will take on Kokomo tomorrow, Monday August 9. First pitch is at 5:30 p.m. CDT.

