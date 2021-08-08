Mallards Fall to Woodchucks 6-2

After a big comeback win on Saturday night, the Madison Mallards (17-13) hosted the first-place Wisconsin Woodchucks (21-10) once again and came away with a 6-2 loss.

The Mallards went up 2-0 right away in the first as Tyler Dean (St. Edwards) came through with a two-out, two-run single. However, those were the only runs the Mallards brought home on the day.

Kevin Kilpatrick (College of Central Florida) gave the Woodchucks the lead with a two-run home run out to left in the 3rd, and the Woodchucks pitching staff never looked back.

Nick Marshall (West Texas A&M) threw seven innings, only giving up the two runs and then Collin Millar (Spring Hill) finished the final two to close it out and pick up the save.

This was the finale of the series and finale of the season series between the Woodchucks and Mallards, finishing up with a split as all six series between the two were split. This was one of just two games in the 12 total that was decided by more than two runs.

The Mallards now sit 3.5 games back of the Woodchucks for first place in the Great Lakes West division standings. There are six days and seven games left for the Mallards in the regular season.

Tomorrow the Mallards will stay home to host the Green Bay Booyah for the start of what will be a three game series. It will be a seven inning doubleheader starting at 4:00 p.m., with game two following about 30 min after the conclusion of game one.

