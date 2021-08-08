MoonDogs Sweep Weekend Series against Stingers

Willmar, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs take the series against Willmar with a 5-3 win on Sunday.

The MoonDogs got on the board in the first inning behind a sacrifice fly by Luke Beckstein. They added three more in the third on an RBI hit by Beckstein, a wild pitch by Sam Malec and an RBI double by Jack Costello. Adrian Torres led off the fourth with a solo home run for the fifth MoonDogs run of the game.

Willmar didn't score until the bottom of the fifth when two came in on an RBI single by Carter Howell and sac fly by Jakob Newton. Tate Meiners led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo homer for the final Stingers run of the game.

Willmar hits the road for the final time this season, when they head up to Duluth to play a two-gamer against the Huskies. Monday's first pitch from Wade Stadium is set for 6:35 p.m. You can tune in for the call at: Mixlr.com/willmar_stingers.

