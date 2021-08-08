MoonDogs Sweep Weekend Series against Stingers
August 8, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs take the series against Willmar with a 5-3 win on Sunday.
The MoonDogs got on the board in the first inning behind a sacrifice fly by Luke Beckstein. They added three more in the third on an RBI hit by Beckstein, a wild pitch by Sam Malec and an RBI double by Jack Costello. Adrian Torres led off the fourth with a solo home run for the fifth MoonDogs run of the game.
Willmar didn't score until the bottom of the fifth when two came in on an RBI single by Carter Howell and sac fly by Jakob Newton. Tate Meiners led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo homer for the final Stingers run of the game.
Willmar hits the road for the final time this season, when they head up to Duluth to play a two-gamer against the Huskies. Monday's first pitch from Wade Stadium is set for 6:35 p.m. You can tune in for the call at: Mixlr.com/willmar_stingers.
The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2021
- Rochester Routs Bismarck to Close Season Series, Earn Split - Rochester Honkers
- Rafters Pitch Combined No-Hitter, First in Wisconsin Rapids History - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- MoonDogs Sweep Weekend Series against Stingers - Willmar Stingers
- Bombers No-Hit in 7-0 Loss - Battle Creek Bombers
- Woodchucks Increase Playoff Odds in Win - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Perfect Home Season for Pit Spitters against Rockford - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Larks Split Series - Bismarck Larks
- Traverse City Shuts out Rockford 1-0 - Rockford Rivets
- Huskies Get a Massive Win - Duluth Huskies
- Kingfish Salvage Split with Kalamazoo - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rox Can't Complete Comeback, Finish Road Trip with Winning Record - St. Cloud Rox
- Booyah Split Doubleheader with Dock Spiders - Green Bay Booyah
- Mallards Fall to Woodchucks 6-2 - Madison Mallards
- Bombers Get One-Hit in 4-0 Loss - Battle Creek Bombers
- Mallards Go for Sweep over First Place Woodchucks - Madison Mallards
- Loggers Roll over Mud Puppies in 2-0 Win - La Crosse Loggers
- MoonDogs Clinch Ninth Playoff Berth with Win at Willmar - Mankato MoonDogs
- Woodchucks Slip Late in Rainy Madison - Wisconsin Woodchucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.