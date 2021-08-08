Rochester Routs Bismarck to Close Season Series, Earn Split

After struggling with the bats in the first three games of the series, the Honker lineup broke out in a big way in a 15-2 victory over Bismarck. Rochester strung together 14 hits, plating runs in all but two innings in the ballgame.

The Larks scored first on a first-inning double. After that, it was all Rochester. The Honkers would score in each of the next six innings.

Rochester tied the score in the second, Ike Mezenga (North Iowa Area CC) drove home Wyatt Rogers (Minnesota St Mankato with a single.

In the third, Nico Regino (Delta) continued his hot hitting, lining a two-RBI single up the middle to put the Honkers in front.

Rochester scored seven times in the middle innings to put the game out of reach, Ike Mezzenga tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the fourth and a Jack Colette (San Jose St) walk, Nico Regino hit-by-pitch,Â Ike Mezzenga RBI-single, and Jace Wytulka (Adams St) sac fly widened the lead.

The Honkers scored twice in the sixth on a hit-by-pitch and error and a walk and hit-by-pitch in the seventh.

Rochester capped the scoring in the ninth on an Otto Grimm (Minnesota) fielder's choice and Ike Mezzinga RBI-single.

The Honkers had four starters record multi-hit games, Jackson Forbes , (San Jose St) Nico Regino, Wyatt Rogers, and Ike Mezzinga all chipped in with the bats.

The Honkers pitching staff held down Bismarcks bats, with Xander Lovin (Northwest Missouri St), Austin Jerylo (Augsburg), and Jack Brodsky (Emory) combined to allow just two runs.

With the win, the Honkers climb to 29-32 on the summer and 14-15 in the second half. They open a two game set with the St. Cloud Rox tomorrow at Joe Faber Field with first pitch at 7:05. The game can be streamed on the Rochester Honkers Radio Network.

