MoonDogs Clinch Ninth Playoff Berth with Win at Willmar

WILLMAR, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (39-21) clinched their ninth Northwoods League playoff berth with an 8-3 victory over the Willmar Stingers (29-34), Saturday night at Bill Taunton Stadium.

The MoonDogs offense surged on Saturday night, scoring a run in the fourth, four in the fifth and another pair in the seventh for a total of seven unanswered runs at The Beehive.Â

Mankato's big fourth inning was highlighted with RBI doubles hit byÂ Jack CostelloÂ (San Diego) andÂ Will HanafanÂ (Creighton). Costello added another RBI knock to his resume in the seventh beforeÂ Carson YatesÂ (UCLA) drove him in with an RBI single of his own. After seven innings, the MoonDogs led the Stingers by an unanswered score of 7-0.

Willmar rallied to score three runs in the eighth, but were put on hold by the MoonDogs prior to when first basemanÂ Alex BaezaÂ (Utah) hit his third home run of the summer to right in the ninth, the solo shot added lateÂ insurance to the MoonDogs lead before it eventually stood in an 8-3 final.

The hits effort went the way of the MoonDogs, 12-5, while Mankato finished the night with one more error than the host Stingers, 2-1. The MoonDogs had 13 runners stranded in the ballgame, the Stingers left 10 aboard.

After pitching six complete innings of two-hit shutout baseball, MoonDogs' starting right-handerÂ Nolan PenderÂ (Bellarmine) locked up his seventh win of the summer to move to a 7-2 record on the campaign. Along the way, the Louisville, Ky., native walked one and struck out five. With the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning of a four-run game,Â Vince ReillyÂ (Grand Canyon) entered the game amidst a save situation and led the MoonDogs out of the jam before completing his sixth save of the summer in the ninth.

The MoonDogs' first opponent in the 2021 Northwoods League Playoffs will be the St. Cloud Rox for a best-of-three series. More information on scheduling and ticketing options for the game(s) will be announced at a later date.

The MoonDogs and Stingers rematch for one last contest in the season series on Sunday at Bill Taunton Stadium. The first pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m.

