Rox Break Stolen Base Record, Win Sixth Straight Game to Sweep Bismarck

July 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox' Carter Hanson, Ben Higdon, and Jackson Hauge on game night

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox' Carter Hanson, Ben Higdon, and Jackson Hauge on game night(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (31-21) stormed past the Bismarck Larks (23-31) by a 16-8 score on Friday, July 19th. The Rox have won six consecutive games and remain atop the second-half Great Plains West standings with a 13-6 second-half record.

The Rox rotation also continued its hot streak with another strong starting pitching performance from Piercen McElyea (Tarleton State University). The right-hander tied his season high with eight strikeouts while allowing only one earned run in five innings. With McElyea earning the win, Rox starting pitchers are 6-0 with 33 innings pitched and only two earned runs allowed in the last six games.

Meanwhile, the St. Cloud offense dropped 16 runs or more on the Larks for the third time this season. The action started with a three-run second inning, highlighted by a Jackson Beaman (University of Iowa) RBI single. Additional Rox runs came home in the third and fourth innings, as Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) doubled and Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha) singled to drive in teammates.

The Rox would open the floodgates even wider with six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi) stole second base to start the frame, giving the 2024 team a single-season St. Cloud Rox record with 140 stolen bases. Later in the inning, Andrew Savage (Pepperdine University), Trey King (University of Georgia), and Kaden Amundson (Arkansas State University) each singled to drive in a combined four runs, helping the Rox to a 12-2 lead. After another Rox run scored in the sixth, Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) kickstarted a four-run seventh inning with a two-run single. Higdon and Hanson finished the night with a combined five hits, while five different Rox hitters scored multiple runs.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Ben Higdon!

The Rox will finish their pre-All-Star break schedule with a two-game series against the Minot Hot Tots at Joe Faber Field. It begins at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday with a pint glass giveaway presented by McDonald's Meats and Miller Lite. Sunday's 4:05 p.m. series finale, presented by Holiday Inn & Suites, will feature Coborn's Kids Day and a Joe Mauer Hall of Fame induction celebration. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com !

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.