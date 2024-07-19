Madison Mallards Come Back to Stun Traverse City Pit Spitters

July 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (36-16) scored seven unanswered runs to come back and defeat the Traverse City Pit Spitters (29-25) 7-4 on Friday night at Warner Park, in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,750.

The game got off to a great start for the Pit Spitters. Collin Bradley (Grand Valley State) got the start on the mound and did not allow a hit over his first five innings pitched. Traverse City took a 4-0 lead with two runs in the second inning and two more runs in the sixth inning.

Things looked bleak for the Mallards, but they were able to cut the lead in half in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jake Schaffner (North Dakota State) delivered the first hit of the night for the Mallards with a single that brought home Connor Capece (Creighton). Justin Best (Florida State) then cut the lead to 4-2 with a sacrifice fly.

The Mallards rallied in the bottom of the eighth inning. With the Traverse City lead already cut to one in the inning, Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) punched a two-run single to left field to give the Mallards a 5-4 lead. Then Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State) crushed a long two-run home run to extend the Madison lead to 7-4, and they went on to win by that score.

Brandon Cahill (Walsh) earned the win in relief for the Mallards, his second of the season. Seth Gurr (Montevallo) was charged with the loss for Traverse City. Carson Fluno (Louisville) picked up his first save of the season.

The Mallards improve to 12-6 in the second half of the season, and remain in second place in the Great Lakes West division. The Pit Spitters fall to 12-7 in the half, and fall from first place to second place in the Great Lakes East with the loss.

The home stand continues for the Mallards on Saturday night at Warner Park, as they host the Kokomo Jackrabbits on Ope Night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

