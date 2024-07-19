Madison Mallards Come Back to Stun Traverse City Pit Spitters
July 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (36-16) scored seven unanswered runs to come back and defeat the Traverse City Pit Spitters (29-25) 7-4 on Friday night at Warner Park, in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,750.
The game got off to a great start for the Pit Spitters. Collin Bradley (Grand Valley State) got the start on the mound and did not allow a hit over his first five innings pitched. Traverse City took a 4-0 lead with two runs in the second inning and two more runs in the sixth inning.
Things looked bleak for the Mallards, but they were able to cut the lead in half in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jake Schaffner (North Dakota State) delivered the first hit of the night for the Mallards with a single that brought home Connor Capece (Creighton). Justin Best (Florida State) then cut the lead to 4-2 with a sacrifice fly.
The Mallards rallied in the bottom of the eighth inning. With the Traverse City lead already cut to one in the inning, Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) punched a two-run single to left field to give the Mallards a 5-4 lead. Then Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State) crushed a long two-run home run to extend the Madison lead to 7-4, and they went on to win by that score.
Brandon Cahill (Walsh) earned the win in relief for the Mallards, his second of the season. Seth Gurr (Montevallo) was charged with the loss for Traverse City. Carson Fluno (Louisville) picked up his first save of the season.
The Mallards improve to 12-6 in the second half of the season, and remain in second place in the Great Lakes West division. The Pit Spitters fall to 12-7 in the half, and fall from first place to second place in the Great Lakes East with the loss.
The home stand continues for the Mallards on Saturday night at Warner Park, as they host the Kokomo Jackrabbits on Ope Night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2024
- Rox Break Stolen Base Record, Win Sixth Straight Game to Sweep Bismarck - St. Cloud Rox
- Madison Mallards Come Back to Stun Traverse City Pit Spitters - Madison Mallards
- Three-Run Fourth, Strong Pitching Lead Huskies to Split with Dock Spiders - Duluth Huskies
- Jake Bold's Big Night Helps Rockers Sweep the Chinooks - Green Bay Rockers
- Express Blow Out Honkers 12-2 - Rochester Honkers
- Kalamazoo Growlers Fall to Rockford Rivets, 15-5 - Rockford Rivets
- MoonDogs Sweep the Mud Puppies - Mankato MoonDogs
- La Crosse Loggers Triumph Over Minot Hot Tots, 8-4 - La Crosse Loggers
- Chucks Fall at Home - Welcome Lakeshore to Continue Homestand - Wausau Woodchucks
- Growlers Manager Cody Piechocki Secures 300th Career Win - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockers Visit the Chinooks with Hopes of a Series Sweep - Green Bay Rockers
- Rafters Return to Witter Field Spoiled by Woodchucks in 6-3 Loss - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Fifth Straight Game Allowing Home Run Leads to Another Heartbreaking Loss on the Road for Huskies - Duluth Huskies
- A Walk-off Wild Pitch Leads the Dock Spiders to 7-6 Win - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Mallards Stories
- Madison Mallards Come Back to Stun Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kilpatrick Strong Again in Madison Mallards' Loss to Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Madison Mallards Split Doubleheader With Wausau Woodchucks
- Mallards Leave Seventeen On Base in Loss to Wausau
- Mallards Bullpen Shuts Down Lakeshore in Win