Express Blow Out Honkers 12-2
July 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
The Honkers dropped their fifth game in six tries on Friday night to Eau Claire in blowout fashion 12-2.
The Honkers fell behind early due to errors and free passes and their offense was shut down. Ryan Speshyock tossed six innings of one-run ball, striking out ten.
Rochester got their first run in the fourth when Dean Carpentier snuck a broken-bat single back up the middle, scoring Dom Rodriguez. Petey Craska hit his fourth home run in five games in the ninth for the Honkers' second and final run.
With this loss, they are now 9-7 in the second half. Thunder Bay also lost, meaning they're still just one game out of first place ahead of a two-game series with the Border Cats starting tomorrow night.
With this loss, Rochester is now 9-6 in the second half and is still one game back of Thunder Bay. They look to bounce back in game two tomorrow.
