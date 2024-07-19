Kalamazoo Growlers Fall to Rockford Rivets, 15-5
July 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Rockford, IL - The Kalamazoo Growlers faced a tough defeat against the Rockford Rivets with a final score of 15-5 on Friday night at Rivets Stadium.
The Rivets took an early lead with a strong offensive performance, scoring 2 runs in the 1st inning and adding 4 more in the 2nd inning. The Growlers managed to score 1 run in the 1st inning, but struggled to keep pace throughout the game despite scoring 2 runs in the 3rd and 6th innings.
Rockford's Maddox Mihalakis led the offensive charge, going 4-for-5 with 2 doubles, a home run, and 4 RBIs. Ryan Bakes also contributed significantly with 2 hits, including a home run, and 3 RBIs. The Rivets capitalized on their opportunities, totaling 16 hits and 15 RBIs for the game.
Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Growlers 1 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 5 10 6
Rivets 2 4 0 0 1 0 8 0 X 15 16 2
