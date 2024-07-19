Kalamazoo Growlers Fall to Rockford Rivets, 15-5

July 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Kalamazoo Growlers faced a tough defeat against the Rockford Rivets with a final score of 15-5 on Friday night at Rivets Stadium.

The Rivets took an early lead with a strong offensive performance, scoring 2 runs in the 1st inning and adding 4 more in the 2nd inning. The Growlers managed to score 1 run in the 1st inning, but struggled to keep pace throughout the game despite scoring 2 runs in the 3rd and 6th innings.

Rockford's Maddox Mihalakis led the offensive charge, going 4-for-5 with 2 doubles, a home run, and 4 RBIs. Ryan Bakes also contributed significantly with 2 hits, including a home run, and 3 RBIs. The Rivets capitalized on their opportunities, totaling 16 hits and 15 RBIs for the game.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Growlers 1 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 5 10 6

Rivets 2 4 0 0 1 0 8 0 X 15 16 2

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.