A Walk-off Wild Pitch Leads the Dock Spiders to 7-6 Win

July 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Connor Conney at bat

FOND DU LAC, WI - A wild pitch in the ninth inning with one out led the Dock Spiders to a 7-6 win on Thursday night at Herr-Baker Field over the Duluth Huskies. With the win, the Dock Spiders' record improved to 19-31, and 5-11 in the second half of the season.

Duluth started the scoring with one out in the first inning. With runners on first and third base; a double steal attempt brought in Cardell Thibodeaux (Southern) from third base, making the score 1-0 as the runner at first base was caught stealing.

The Dock Spiders answered back and took a lead in the bottom of the first inning. After a stolen base by Caden Shapiro (Princeton) of third, an error on third baseman Tyler Palmer (Nebraska Omaha) allowed Shapiro to score, tying the game at one. The next batter, Travis Strickle (Embry-Riddle), singled into center field, scoring another run and making the score 2-1.

Duluth fought back, getting one run in the second inning, one run in the fourth inning, and one run in the fifth inning with a sac-fly from Cardell Thibodeaux (Southern) that scored a run, making the score 4-2.

In the sixth inning, the Dock Spiders retook the lead after loading the bases with no one out. A wild pitch brought in the first run of the inning (Travis Strickler), making the score 4-3. After a strikeout of Drew Howard (Evansville), the next batter, Connor Conney (Holy Cross), hit a three-run home run to right field, his first home run of the season, giving the Dock Spiders a 6-4 lead.

The game stayed tied until the eighth inning, when the Huskies scored two runs. The inning was highlighted by a single from Ethan Cole, scoring a run and tying the game at six.

In the ninth, the Dock Spiders got a runner aboard with a walk to Travis Strickler (Embry-Riddle). Wild pitches allowed Strickler to advance to second and third base. A walk to Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech) put runners on first and third base with one out, bringing Miles Vandenheuvel (Eastern Arizona) to the plate. With Vandenheuvel batting, a wild pitch from RHP Sam Kratz (Missouri Western State) brought in Strickler, scoring the game-winning run and giving the Dock Spiders a 7-6 win.

The Dock Spiders conclude their two-game series on Friday night against Duluth at Herr-Baker Field, with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m. On Friday, Celebrate Hispanic Heritage with Arañas de Muelle. Players and coaches will wear special alternate jerseys and hats. Hats will be available for purchase in the Team Store, and jerseys will be available via auction to benefit the Moraine Park Foundation. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive scorecard clipboards courtesy of Moraine Park Technical College. Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Marine Credit Union.

