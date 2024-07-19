Rafters Return to Witter Field Spoiled by Woodchucks in 6-3 Loss

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - In their first game at Witter Field in six days, the Rafters struggled early and couldn't come back late against Wausau.

The offense sputtered through the first seven innings of the ballgame (after getting shut out against Battle Creek the day before). Wausau Starter Caleb White spun 4.1 shutout frames and David Morrisey carded 2.2 scoreless in relief.

Wausau struck early with Austin Dearing smoking a two-run homer in the second inning, Bryce Hubbard smoking a two-run single in the third, and Vance Sheahan driving in one with a single of his own. After those swings, the score was 5-0, where it would stay until the eighth inning.

In that inning, the Rafters' bats woke up. A Max McGwire single and Trotter Boston double chased Morrisey from the game, and then Walker Buchanan, Cashel Dugger, and Tracer Lopez each drove in a run apiece to close the gap to 5-3.

"Proud of how we competed, but maybe we needed tougher at bats early on," said Rafters' hitting coach Chris Willsey after the game. "But that's kinda what we've been doing all summer, playing all nine innings."

Juan Berrios allowed a run in the top of the ninth to increase Wausau's lead to 6-3, and that's where it would stay after Bryce Carter slammed the door in the bottom of the frame.

"We just ran into a couple arms that did their jobs, a lot of times that we got ourselves out, they got us," said Willsey. "We gotta get a little tougher, make in-game adjustments, and after that it's just where the chips fall."

One key standout for Wisconsin Rapids was new Rafter Josh Novak, who tossed two scoreless frames in his Northwoods League debut. He took the baton from starter Matthew Heard, who was tagged for five earned runs in three innings and was given the loss.

After their 2-2 road trip in Michigan and their loss in this game, the Rafters now fall to five games back in the Great Lakes West standings. They will have a chance to make up that gap tomorrow at Athletic Park in a rematch against Wausau at 6:35. Andy Jachim will be live on WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM for the call.

