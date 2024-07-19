Rockers Visit the Chinooks with Hopes of a Series Sweep

Mequon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (7-8) head down south to play the Lakeshore Chinooks (6-8) tonight at 6:35 p.m. This is the second game of a home-and-home series between the teams before Green Bay hosts Fond du Lac tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

In yesterday's 5-4 win over the Chinooks, the Rockers leaned on a pair of Ivy League products for the majority of their offense. Sam Miller (Columbia) had a two-run home run in the first inning and Jake Bold (Princeton) had a pair of RBI in the first and seventh innings.

Green Bay's only other run came on a Lakeshore wild pitch that was then followed by an error in the eighth. But that score proved to be enough for the Rockers to pull out the win.

Another big reason the Rockers came out on top last night was the bullpen. Jagger Edwards (Columbia), Kyle Dobyns (Hawaii), and Nainoa Cardinez (Hawaii) combined to throw over seven innings, only giving up one run on five hits.

Green Bay aims to continue that level of solid pitching today at Lakeshore, and to do so it's calling on its ace: Henry Chabot (Chapman). Chabot, who is the sole all-star on the Rockers' roster, has allowed just 15 runs over nearly 39 innings (3.49 ERA). Additionally, the right-hander has the fifth most strikeouts in the entire Northwoods League with 48 on the summer. Tonight will be Chabot's fourth start.

Lakeshore is also going with a productive starter this evening in Ryan Karst (Madison College). The sophomore has started four games with seven appearances overall. In that time, Karst has thrown for 25 innings and has a 3.28 ERA with just nine runs given up.

After the Rockers and Chinooks wrap up action tonight, Green Bay is back home for the weekend with two games against Fond du Lac. The first of those matchups is tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. with gates opening at 2:00. Spark Spark Bang! is tomorrow's featured live band, and they'll be performing from 2:00 through the end of the third inning.

Fans that bring gently-used baseball equipment to the park tomorrow will get to receive a Max Wagner bobblehead thanks to TDS. We're collecting that equipment for our non-profit of the night: Angels at Bat.

After the game concludes, kids can go on the field to run the bases - but that's not the only activity going on following the final out. We're showing "The Sandlot" at 6:00 p.m., and gates will open to the public starting at that time.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

