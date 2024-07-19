Growlers Manager Cody Piechocki Secures 300th Career Win

July 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - In a 7-5 extra-innings win against the Rockford Rivets on Thursday, July 18, Growlers manager Cody Piechocki secured his 300th career win.

Piechocki is just one of five managers in Northwoods League history with over 300 wins in his career. Now in his ninth season as the skipper, Piechocki was named the manager on Wednesday, July 6, 2016, after two previous seasons as an assistant coach.

After back-to-back seasons of under .500 records, Piechocki turned it around for the organization in 2018 securing the Growlers its first postseason berth in franchise history. Since then Piechocki has brought the Growlers to the Northwoods League playoffs four of the last five full seasons, winning the Growlers' first-ever Northwoods League title in 2022.

Piechocki secured his 250th win on July 9, 2023, at Kenosha in another extra-innings win over the Kingfish before leading the Growlers to the postseason in August.

Piechocki captures another milestone on a historic career in Kalamazoo with an overall record of 300-294 between regular and postseason wins.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.