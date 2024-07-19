Chucks Fall at Home - Welcome Lakeshore to Continue Homestand

July 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







The Chucks fall 2-6 to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters as they split the home and home series. They are now 39-12 and 13-4 in the second half.

The Chucks had some struggles with starter Houston High for the Rafters as he went six full and only allowed one hit. The Chucks did find a run as Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) scored in the second after an error.

Sebastian Escobar (Central Methodist U) got his second start for the Chucks. He looked impressive and did find six K's. He allowed runs in the second, fourth, and sixth inning. The Chucks trailed 1-3 after six.

The Chucks wouldn't score again until the 7th when they finally got to face a new arm. Aiden Corn (Pasco-Hernando St. College) reached on a one-out single. He would come around to score the lone run of the 7th, and the Chucks trailed 2-6.

The Chucks would allow another run in the 8th as the Rafters hit well against Carsen Plumadore (Georgia Southwestern). He allowed five hits and a total of two earned runs. He would find six strikeouts and sent the Chucks to the 9th trailing 2-6 after a scoreless top of the 9th.

The Chucks found a two-out double in the 9th by Samuel Fischer (FIU) who found just the fourth hit for the Chucks bats. It wouldn't be enough as the Chucks fall to 8-2 in the season series against Rapids this year.

The Chucks play at home again tomorrow as they welcome in the Lakeshore Chinooks. The first 500 fans over 21 receive a free Miller Lite Hat! First pitch is 6:05 PM. The Chucks will play the final two games at home before the All-Star Game.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.