MoonDogs Sweep the Mud Puppies

July 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MoonDogs WIN 3-2 over the Mud Puppies to secure the series sweep!

Game Two of this series was a lot like game one.

Only 2 runs were scored the entire game until the 8th innings where each time managed to score once again.

Mankato's Julian Hachem (NDSU) got the start on the mound throwing 2 innings allowing 1 run.

Tanner Shumski (MSU - Mankato) came in relief for Mankato and was lights out. He threw 5 innings allowing no runs to score and only allowing 2 hits.

The MoonDogs trailed 1-0 up until the 6th where they pushed one across thanks to an RBI from Jake Duer (TCU).

Minnesota scored one in the top of the 8th to take the lead on a solo home run.

Right when things looked dicey for the MoonDogs is when they would take the lead.

In the bottom of the 8th Coltin Quagliano (Illinois) hit a monster 2 run home run to put your MoonDogs out in front! Quagliano has been pivotal in the second half resurgence the MoonDogs have had.

Tyler Vargas (Sac City) came in to close out the game earning himself a save.

Mankato will travel to Dickinson early tomorrow morning to take on the Big Sticks in a 2-game set to finish out their season series.

