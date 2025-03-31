Alumni of the Week: Robichaux and Skapinetz

March 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







For your MoonDogs Alumni of the Week, we have fielder Ben Robichaux and pitcher Joe Skapinetz.

Ben Robichaux is a fielder for Southeasten Louisiana who came to their squad this year after playing at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. So far this season, Robichaux has started 16 out of the 20 games he has appeared in. Over this past week, he hit .312 over Southeastern's 5 games, with 3 extra base hits, and 5 runs scored. In his game versus New Orleans, he set his seasons high in triples, as well as having a home run!

Robichaux played for the MoonDogs in 2024, where he would appear in 31 games. In those games, he would have 97 at-bats, 23 runs, 19 hits, 15 RBIs, 3 triples, and 2 home runs! Beyond the plate, he would play in the field for 206 innings, have 65 total chances, 27 putouts, 33 assists, and 5 errors.

Joe Skapinetz is a Lafayette College arm and just played in a game versus Lehigh. The leopard arm threw 6 innings, 8 strikeouts, and 2 errors. Skapinetz had zero walks, which is his season high this year. So far this season, Skapinetz has thrown 35.1 innings for the leopards, faced 161 batters, and has 43 strikeouts. His ERA this season so far is 6.11.

Skapinetz was a 2024 MoonDog with Robichaux and played in 7 games. Of those 7 games, he had 3 wins, 2 losses, and 24 innings pitched. He would end his season with the MoonDogs with 25 strikeouts, 119 batters-faced, and a 6.75 ERA.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.