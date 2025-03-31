Former Traverse City Pit Spitter Chad Patrick Debuts with the Brewers

March 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - Former Traverse City Pit Spitter Chad Patrick made his Major League debut on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Patrick is the 376th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Patrick, who played collegiately at Purdue University Northwest, played for the Traverse City Pit Spitters in 2019 and 2020. He was drafted in the 4th round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 2019 with the Pit Spitters, Patrick appeared in 11 games and was 4-4 with a 3.75 ERA. He struck out 45 batters in 57.2 innings while walking 16. In 2020 he pitched in seven games and was 2-1 with a 1.03 ERA. He struck out 49 batters in 35.0 innings while walking only eight.

Patrick started his professional career in 2021 with the Visalia Rawhide of the Low-A West League. In two games he was 0-0 with a 4.76 ERA. He pitched in 5.2 innings and had six strikeouts.

In 2022 Patrick started the year with the Diamondbacks Black team in the Arizona Complex League. After three games he was sent to Visalia. After four games in Visalia, he moved up to the Hillsboro Hops of the High-A Northwest League. For the year, he pitched in 13 games and was 5-2 with a 3.30 ERA. He struck out 54 batters in 46.1 innings while walking 17.

Patrick started the 2023 season with the Amarillo Sod Poodles of the AA Texas League. After 19 games he was traded to the Oakland Athletics on July 31 and was sent to the Midland RockHounds of the AA Texas League. Then after two games in Midland he moved up to the AAA Las Vegas Aviators of the Pacific Coast League. Across the three clubs he pitched in 27 games and was 4-11 with a 5.59 ERA in 124.0 innings pitched. He struck out 129 and walked 53.

Prior to the 2024 season, Patrick was traded to the Brewers. He spent the season in the International League with the Nashville Sounds. In 136.1 innings across 26 games, he was 14-1 with a 2.90 ERA and struck out 145 batters.

In his Major League debut against the Yankees, Patrick entered the game in relief and pitched 1.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out one.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 31, 2025

Former Traverse City Pit Spitter Chad Patrick Debuts with the Brewers - Northwoods

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.