Infielder William Maginnis to Play in Mankato

March 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







*** Part 1.1 - UTF-8

The Mankato MoonDogs would like to welcome infielder William Maginnis to the Team for the 2025 season! Maginnis will join the dog squad from Georgia State University following his freshman spring season.

Georgia is the state for Maginnis as he started his career at Newnan High School and decided to stay in his home stay after graduation! He has made his freshman year one to remember by starting in 22 games and being named player of the week in the Sun Belt Conference. Maginnis is the first freshman this season to win this honor as he recently has hit .524 or 11 for 21 over 5 games. In those games, he has driven in 12 runs, and scored 11 times. That is not it for the Georgia State freshman as he has 2 homeruns, and records at least 1 hit, 1 run, and 1 RBI every game. A big game for Maginnis was one versus Western Carolina University where he had 5 at-bats, 2 runs, 3 hits, and 3 RBIs. The Panthers led 9-7 with two outs, bases loaded, in the eighth, and Maginnis stepped up to the plate and had a base clearing triple!

So far this season the freshman Panther has 77 at-bats, 28 runs, 25 hits, 23 RBIs, 5 doubles, 3 triples, and 4 homeruns! He has a season batting average so far of .325, and an on base percentage of .427. In the field, Maginnis is also efficient as he has had a total of 167 chances which 151 were putouts, 12 assists, and 4 errors. His fielding percentage so far is .976.

Maginnis is ready to join the MoonDogs as he says "Excited for a great summer in Mankato, ready to compete and get to work!".

If you want to see Maginnis and the rest of the MoonDog squad this summer, come out to the ISG field or get your tickets online at www.mankatomoondogs.com or call the office at 507-625-7047!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 19, 2025

Infielder William Maginnis to Play in Mankato - Mankato MoonDogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.