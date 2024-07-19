La Crosse Loggers Triumph Over Minot Hot Tots, 8-4

July 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

LA CROSSE, WI - In front of a crowd of 2,704 at Copeland Park, the La Crosse Loggers secured an 8-4 victory against the Minot Hot Tots, showcasing a strong performance that allowed them to bounce back.

Starting pitcher Kassius Thomas (Stanford) led the Loggers, delivering five solid innings. He conceded just one run on six hits while striking out four batters.

In contrast, Minot's starter Ashton Jenkins (Washburn) struggled, lasting only one inning and allowing six runs on six hits.

The Loggers initiated their scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Luke Anderson (BYU) hit an RBI single to left field, followed by RJ Hamilton (Vanderbilt) driving in two more runs with a single to center, setting the score at 3-0.

The Loggers extended their lead in the bottom of the second inning with a three-run home run from Matt Muira (Hawaii) and an RBI single from Hamilton, making it 7-0.

Minot responded in the top of the third with an RBI single from Anthony Potestio (Cal San Diego).

La Crosse answered in the bottom of the third when Cooper Brass (New Mexico) drove in Matt Miura with a single to right, increasing the lead to 8-1.

In the top of the eighth, the Hot Tots added two runs on an RBI double from Adam Berghult (Dallas Baptist), who later scored on an error by Logger pitcher Booby McDonough (William and Mary), bringing the score to 8-3.

Minot added one more run in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Potestio, driving in Xavier Esquer, but their efforts fell short.

With this win, the Loggers improve their record to 28-22, while the Hot Tots fall to 18-33. The Loggers now head to Witter Field to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

