Jake Bold's Big Night Helps Rockers Sweep the Chinooks

July 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers' Jake Bold on game night

Mequon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (8-8) routed the Lakeshore Chinooks (6-9) tonight 10-3 in large part thanks to DH Jake Bold (Princeton). The cleanup hitter went two-for-four at the plate, totaling six RBI - the most for any Rocker in a single game this summer. Bold and Green Bay are back at home to take on Fond du Lac at 3:05 p.m. tomorrow.

Bold wasted no time picking up his first two RBI of the night, as he hit a home run in the top of the opening inning. Then in the top of the second, Makani Tanaka (Oral Roberts) crushed a double into right field that put the Rockers up 3-0.

Green Bay's defense, spearheaded by all-star pitcher Henry Chabot (Chapman), did its job too. The righty held the Chinooks scoreless for the first four innings of the game, striking out five batters along the way. Chabot now has 53 punch outs this season, which is good for fourth in the entire Northwoods League.

However, Lakeshore added a pair of runs in the fifth inning to draw within one score. That prompted the Rockers to bring in Connor Nolen (Carroll), who put up a fantastic performance. The senior struck out five batters over 4.2 innings, only allowing one run (in the bottom of the ninth) on two hits. Nolen picked up the win for his efforts, giving him a league-best seven on the campaign.

With Nolen making sure the Chinooks could not tie or take the lead, the offense decided to wake up in the seventh and eighth innings. Green Bay put up a pair of runs in the seventh with a single from Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) and a sac-fly off the bat of Jake Bold.

Now up 5-2 after seven, the Rockers poured on five runs in the eighth. The highlight of the frame? A bases-loaded double from Jake Bold that scored three runs. Over the past seven games, Bold has 12 knocks, 14 RBI, and three homers.

With tonight's result, Green Bay has won four straight and seven of their last eight games. The Rockers aim to stay hot when they welcome the Dock Spiders to Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow at 3:05 p.m.

Gates for that clash open at 2:00 p.m., and fans are encouraged to bring gently used baseball equipment that we can collect for our non-profit of the night: Angels at Bat. Those who do bring any donations will receive a Max Wagner bobblehead thanks to our friends at TDS.

From the time gates open until the end of the third inning, Spark Spark Bang! will be performing live music. Then after the contest comes to a close, kids can run the bases. There is also going to be a showing of "The Sandlot" at 6:00 p.m., with gates opening for the public at that time.

