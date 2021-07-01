Rosario Lifts Sea Dogs over Fisher Cats in 4-2 Victory

MANCHESTER, NH - Jeisson Rosario connected with his first home run of the season, a three-run long ball in the sixth inning to secure the 4-2 win for the Portland Sea Dogs over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday night. Game two of the doubleheader was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up tomorrow as a doubleheader with two, seven inning games beginning at 5:00pm.

Jake Thompson earned his second win of the season tossing 1.0 shutout and hitless inning allowing two walks and striking out one. Jon Harris was given the loss tossing 1.0 inning allowing three runs on two hits while walking one. Zack Kelly earned his first save of the year pitching a perfect seventh inning with one strikeout. His streak remains intact and has not allowed an earned run since May 16.

In the bottom of the first inning, Samad Taylor hit a lead-off double to left field and scored on an RBI single by Chavez Young.

The Fisher Cats capitalized on another leadoff double in the bottom of the fifth inning, this time by Vinny Capra. Brock Lundquist brought him home with a sacrifice fly and New Hampshire took a 2-0 lead.

Pedro Castellnos ripped his third hit of the night, an opposite field home run and the Sea Dogs were on the board in the sixth inning, 2-1. Castellanos now has eight home runs this year.

In the top of the seventh inning, Ryan Fitzgerald drew a lead-off walk and Jhonny Pereda singled to left field. Jeisson Rosario then smashed his first home run of the season to left field and the Sea Dogs took the 4-2 lead.

