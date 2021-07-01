Erie SeaWolves vs. Reading Fightin Phils - Game Information
July 1, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (31-19, T1ST PLACE SW DIVISION, 2.5 GA) VS. READING FIGHTIN PHILS (19-31, 4TH PLACE NE DIVISION, 13.0 GB)
RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (0-0, 4.66 ERA) VS. RHP JULIAN GARCIA (0-1, 6.75 ERA)
THURSDAY, JULY 1 | 7:05 P.M. | UPMC PARK
GAME #51 | HOME GAME #27 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, MILB.TV, SEAWOLVES.COM
UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS
FRIDAY, JULY 2 VS. READING - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK
RHP Chance Kirby (1-0, 2.61 ERA) vs. RHP Victor Santos (0-0, 2.25 ERA)
SATURDAY, JULY 3 VS. READING - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK
RHP A.J. Ladwig (3-2, 4.45 ERA) vs. RHP Francisco Morales (0-7, 9.95 ERA)
SUNDAY, JULY 4 VS. READING - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK
LHP Joey Wentz (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. LHP Josh Hendrickson (3-0, 2.70 ERA)
LAST GAME
The SeaWolves rebounded with a win against the Reading Fightin Phils on Wednesday at UPMC Park to even up their six game series at one game each. Spencer Torkelson hit a two run home run in the first inning, John Valente drove in a run in the seventh to help the 3-2 win. Elvin Rodriguez worked his longest outing of the season, and came one out shy of his first quality start of the year. Reading scraped across single runs in the third in sixth innings thanks to key extra-base hits, but Billy Lescher and Gerson Moreno out of the bullpen were able to maintain the one run lead.
