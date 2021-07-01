July 1, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 1, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LONGEST OF THE YEAR - The first game of the six-game series Tuesday night lasted 4 hours and three minutes and 10 innings, the longest game for the Sea Dogs in 2021. Despite the three-run lead after the first inning, the Fisher Cats secured the 10-9 walk-off win by a winning single by LJ Talley.

BACK-TO-BACK GAMES - After his home run Tuesday night, Hudson Potts has now hit long balls in back-to-back games for the Sea Dogs. Potts is now batting .200 with three home runs. Over the last week, Potts is hitting .348 with two home runs and four RBI with an .429 OBP.

TWO TRIPLES IN ONE INNING - Ryan Fitzgerald led off the top of the sixth inning with a triple to left centerfield, then two batters later, Grant Williams followed it up with a triple of his own. It was the first time this season that the Sea Dogs have hit two triples in one inning, but not the first time for two triples in a game. The Sea Dogs last hit two triples in a game June 15 at Mirabito Stadium against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies when Triston Casas and Grant Williams each hit one.

FOUR HITS FOR CASTELLANOS - Pedro Castellanos recorded four hits in Tuesday night's extra innings loss. It was the first time that Castelllanos had four hits in a game since 8/8/18 when he was a member of the Greenville Drive.

ZACK KELLY IS STILL AT IT - Zack Kelly has not allowed an earned run since May 16th. In the month of June, Kelly is 1-1 with a 0.00 ERA. He has appeared in nine games tossing 11.0 innings allowing five hits with 17 strikeouts.

SIX GAME HITTING STREAK FOR MENESES - Joey Meneses continued his hitting streak Tuesday night with a double in the first inning. He has recorded a hit in each of his last six games, batting .435 with four doubles, one home run and four RBI. He has a .519 on-base percentage and a .739 slugging percentage.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs remain in second place in the Northeast Division, 5.0 games out of first place behind the Somerset Patriots. New Hampshire is currently in third place and are only 4.0 games behind the Sea Dogs with five more head-to-head games between the Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs this week.

ON THE MOUND - Brayan Bello makes his fourth start of the season tonight and second time he has faced the Fisher Cats. Bello last appeared 6/24 vs the Somerset Patriots and tossed 1.2 innings allowing two runs on two hits while walking a season-high four batters. Bello has not allowed a hit with runners in scoring position for yet in 2021. Andrew Politi will start the second game and has faced the Fisher Cats five times. He owns a 0-3 record with 9.68 ERA against New Hampshire and has pitched 17.2 innings allowing 22 runs (19 earned) on 27 hits while walking 13 and striking out 20.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 1, 2021

July 1, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.