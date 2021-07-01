Squirrels and Rumble Ponies Postponed for Rain Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. - Thursday night's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a double-header on Friday night at The Diamond.

First pitch for Game 1 of Friday's double-header is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. The gates at The Diamond will open at 4 p.m.

The double-header will consist of two seven-inning games.

Fans who had tickets for Thursday night's postponed game can exchange them for tickets to any remaining 2021 Flying Squirrels home game (based on availability). Tickets can be exchanged at the Flying Squirrels ticket office or by phone at 804-359-3866.

Friday's double-header is Grateful Fans night at The Diamond. The first 1,000 fans 15 & older will receive a tie-dye bucket hat presented by Virginia Credit Union. It is also Friday Happy Hour with $2 12-ounce domestic beers from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at all concession stands, upper concourse beer carts and The Thirsty Acorn, as well as $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain located on the main concourse, first base side.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

