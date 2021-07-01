R-Phils to Host Annual Harley Night on August 21

July 1, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - On Saturday, August 21 the Reading Fightin Phils are elated to host their 23rd annual Harley Night when they take on the Bowie Baysox at 6:45 pm. Come on out for a night unlike any other, filled with extraordinary fun, and the coolest motorcycles in the game.

Make sure to come out early, as the first 2,5000 adults 18 & over receive an R-Phils Harley Game Cap. You will be able to rock your new cap while watching the R-Phils unveil their Classic Harley-Davidson themed uniforms, which will be auctioned off after the game. Purchasing a raffle ticket will give you the chance to own one of the game-worn uniforms signed by the stars of Baseballtown. All proceeds will benefit the Kyle Pagerly Memorial Fund.

Before the R-Phils take the field, you will be greeted with a pre-game parade of the American manufactured Harleys coming all the way from the local Classic Harley-Davidson in Leesport. Together the gang will ride at approximately 6:00pm around the FirstEnergy Stadium warning track in style. All Harley riders are invited to participate.

Take in some of Harley-Davidson's finest vehicles while enjoying all the other pregame festivities, like enjoying the Happy Hour presented by Meier's Creek Brewing Company & Womelsdorf Beverage. After the game, the entertainment of the night is far from over. The post-game spectacle will be capped off with the best firework show in all of Pennsylvania. As always on a Saturday, the Mascot Band will be performing live on the T-Mobile Stage for a special post-game concert thanks to St. Boniface.

In addition, Classic has special pool pavilion tickets available for purchase. Join Classic at their Harley-Davidson dealership located on Route 183 in Leesport and ride over to FirstEnergy Stadium as Classic Harley-Davidson remember and celebrate the life of Cody G Gipprich who tragically lost his life while working for the Western Berks Water Authority this past year. Proceeds from this year's tickets will benefit the Kyle Pagerly Memorial Fund which helps support local K-9 and law enforcement programs, as their family is very close to the Pagerlys'. Get your tickets at Classic Harley-Davidson for $35. Tickets include police escorted ride over to the ballpark from Classic, special motorcycle parking at the ballpark, early entrance to the stadium guaranteeing you a Classic Harley R-Phils hat giveaway. Pool ticket includes a 2-1/2 hour all you can eat buffet.

Plan a night out with you and your family to take in a truly unique experience, all thanks to Classic Harley-Davidson. Gates open at 4:45, and the entire ballpark opens at 5:15. Head to rphils.com to purchase tickets to attend this exciting night or plan a group outing for you and your crew to experience the iconic Harley experience.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.