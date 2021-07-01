Senators Edged in Game One

The Senators lost game one of a doubleheader Thursday night at FNB Field 4-3 to the Somerset Patriots. The Senators held Somerset scoreless in the eighth and then loaded the bases with no outs but failed to score. Somerset tallied a run in the ninth and kept the Sens from scoring, with Harrisburg having the tying run thrown out at home.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Cade Cavalli went five innings striking out nine and walking three. He allowed three runs and four hits.

Matt Cronin tossed a scoreless sixth frame striking out one.

Pearson McMahan tossed two scoreless frames including the eighth inning with a free runner at second. He struck out two and didn't allow a hit.

Aaron Barrett was the tough luck loser, allowing a hit that scored the free runner. He bounced back to strike out the final three batters of the inning.

WITH THE GAVEL

Ali Castillo had two hits including a terrific bunt single and he scored a run.

Nick Banks went 1-for-4 with an RBI single.

Cole Freeman went 1-for-3 with a run scored. He extended his consecutive on-base streak to 21 games.

FILIBUSTERS

The DH consists of two seven-inning games. The Senators had their three game winning streak snapped Thursday in game one.

ON DECK

The Senators and Somerset Patriots play games three and four of their six-game series Friday at 5:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 4:50 p.m.

