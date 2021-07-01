Coco Montes 4 Runs Not Enough for Yard Goats

Hartford, CT - Yard Goats infielder Coco Montes tied a franchise record by scoring four runs, but it was not enough as the Altoona Curve defeated Hartford 15-7 on Thursday evening at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Montes homered, cracked his minor league leading 23rd double, walked twice and scored four of Hartford's seven runs in the completion of the suspended game from last night against the Pirates affiliate. The second game was postponed due to inclement weather. The Yard Goats and Curve will play Friday night at 7:05 PM, then play a doubleheader on Saturday night at 4:05 PM, and play a single game on Sunday night at 7:05 PM.

The Curve scored three times in the third inning highlighted by a two-run home run by outfielder Cal Mitchell, his first of two homers. With the game tied 2-2, Brendt Citta singled home Rodolfo Castro to give Altoona a 3-2 lead against Karl Kauffmann. Mitchell followed with his seventh homer of the season to right center field to make it 5-2. Mitchell drove in four runs for the Curve.

The Yard Goats made it a 5-3 game in the bottom of the second inning on Coco Montes solo home run. The league leader in doubles, connected on his second blast of the season, a solo shot off Trevor MacGregor into the right field porch seats.

However, the Curve kept the bats going as Canaan Smith-Njigba singled home Ethan Paul in the fourth inning to make it 6-3 and then dropped five runs in the fifth inning, including three home runs. Mitchell led off the inning with his second blast of the game, Oneil Cruz contributed with a three-run shot and Castro finished the rally with a solo dinger to make it 11-3.

The Yard Goats continue a 12-game homestand at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Friday night (7:05 PM) against the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates). Tickets are available by visiting the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com.

Altoona 15, Hartford 7

WP- Trevor McGregor (2-1)

LP- Karl Kauffmann (0-6)

T-3:35

A- 3,873

