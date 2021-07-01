Ridings, Lopez Lead Way in Extra-Inning Win

Somerset Patriots pitcher Stephen Ridings

Harrisburg, Penn. - The Somerset Patriots (32-17) earned their fifth extra-inning victory of the season Thursday night with a 4-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators (19-30) at FNB Field.

Somerset struck first with a pair of runs in the third inning on an RBI double from Diego Castillo RBI double and an RBI single from Oswaldo Cabrera. Isiah Gilliam extended the Patriots lead to 3-0 the next inning on an RBI single.

Harrisburg tied it up with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Two runs scored on a Nick Banks infield single combined with a throwing error from Patriots first baseman Dermis Garcia. A third run scored when Jakson Reetz raced home from third on a designed double-steal attempt.

The game remained tied at 3-3 through the originally scheduled seven innings and into extra innings.

Reliever Stephen Ridings (W, 4-0) worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the bottom of the of the eighth inning to keep the game tied at 3-3. In the top of the ninth, Jason Lopez brought home the winning run on an RBI single to center field. Ridings shut the door with a scoreless bottom of the tenth to close the door.

The 6'8" righty worked two shutout frames in extra innings and struck out three to earn his fourth win of the year. Aaron Barret (L, 0-1) allowed one unearned run to take the loss.

Somerset and Harrisburg were originally scheduled to play a doubleheader on Thursday, but game two was postponed after the completion of game one with the threat of more rain on tap. It has been rescheduled as a single-admission doubleheader Friday, July 2nd. First pitch for game one at FNB Field is set for 5:00 p.m. Southpaw JP Sears (3-0, 2.37 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Somerset against Senators righty Mario Sanchez (1-4, 3.55 ERA).

