Joe Kollar and Pete Ruttle to Perform at Mirabito Stadium Friday July 9th

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are excited to announce a special pregame concert from two of the Southern Tier's most heralded performers at Mirabito Stadium on Friday, July 9 ahead of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Joe Kollar and Pete Ruttle will entertain fans starting at 5:35 PM. Post-game fireworks presented by Miller Auto Team will also immediately follow the game.

Joe Kollar is a founding member of the internationally acclaimed indie-folk band Driftwood. A prolific band both on the road and in the studio, their latest album, Tree of Shade, was produced by Simone Felice (The Lumineers, Jade Bird) and engineered by Pete Hanlon (The Lumineers, O.A.R.). As a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer, Kollar recently released his highly anticipated solo record, "Side Street." For more information check out www.joekollar.com.

Pete Ruttle deftly blends folk and blues music traditions with a contemporary approach to song writing that translates to a heartfelt vocal delivery, backed by rustic resonator guitar and harmonica accompaniment. Pete also has two albums, and countless performances (including many with Kollar), to his credit.

The Rumble Ponies return home on Tuesday, July 6th to begin a six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. You can purchase tickets for any home game by going to our website at WWW.BINGRP.com, by calling 607-722-FUNN (3866), or by visiting the Mirabito Stadium Box Office. For more information follow the Ponies on Facebook at facebook.com/RumblePoniesBB, on Twitter @RumblePoniesBB, or on Instagram at rumbleponiesbb.

