Fisher Cats Drop Game 1 of DH, Game 2 Postponed

July 1, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







Manchester, N.H. - Elvis Luciano worked four scoreless innings and Chavez Young and Brock Lundquist drove in runs, but the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox Double-A affiliate) rallied for a 4-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader at Delta Dental Stadium.

The teams were scheduled to play a pair of seven-inning games to make-up Wednesday's rainout, but the second game was postponed due to rain.

Portland (27-22) used a pair of home runs by Pedro Castellanos and Jeisson Rosario to rally past the Fisher Cats 4-2. Castellanos led off the sixth with a home run to make it 2-1, and Rosario hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh to lift the Sea Dogs.

New Hampshire (22-27) scored its runs in the first and fifth innings, starting each frame with a double. In the first, Samad Taylor doubled and scored on a single by Young to make it 1-0. The Fisher Cats also scored in the fifth after Vinny Capra doubled, Tanner Kirwer reached on an infield single, and Lundquist drove in the run with a sacrifice fly to deep left field.

Luciano worked four scoreless innings for the Fisher Cats, giving way to Graham Spraker. Jon Harris (L, 1-3) took the loss.

Jake Thompson (W, 2-0) picked up the win in relief with Zack Kelly notching his first save for Portland.

The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs play night games through Sunday, July 4 at Delta Dental Stadium with Atlas Fireworks after each game.

For tickets and information, visit nhfishercats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.